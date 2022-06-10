Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NN. B. Riley lowered their price target on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. NextNav has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

