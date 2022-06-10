Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Samsara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

