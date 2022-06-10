Zacks: Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.17). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,650%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 254.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 563,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $640.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

