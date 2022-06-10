Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.
CDEV stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 5.22. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.