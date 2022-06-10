Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.