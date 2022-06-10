Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to announce $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.