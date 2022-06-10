Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to announce $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%.
Shares of SYBT stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
Featured Articles
