Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.16 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will report sales of $114.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.90 million and the highest is $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $104.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $473.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $519.74 million, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $546.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

