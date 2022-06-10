Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will report $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.50 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 707,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 417,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
