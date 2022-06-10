Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $9.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.19 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $22.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

