Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azenta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Azenta posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azenta.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87. Azenta has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Azenta stock. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.