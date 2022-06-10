Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Newmont by 50.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 545,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Newmont by 44.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

