Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $16.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

