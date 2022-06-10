Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.67 Million

Brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to post $96.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $100.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $81.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $396.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $468.06 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $541.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.