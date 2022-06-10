Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Snap reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

SNAP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $939,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 815,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

