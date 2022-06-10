Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 157.61%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

