Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 9,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

