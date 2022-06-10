Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

