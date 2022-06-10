Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

BWEN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Broadwind by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadwind by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

