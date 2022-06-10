Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). CarLotz posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 2,269,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,829. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 144,522 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarLotz by 32.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 325,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

