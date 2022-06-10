Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE CNM opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Core & Main by 15.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

