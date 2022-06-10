Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $80.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $62.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $295.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.02 million to $295.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $371.43 million, with estimates ranging from $366.10 million to $378.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.