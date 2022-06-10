Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Hold

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

