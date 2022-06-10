Zacks Investment Research Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Hold

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory should guarantee multi-year production growth. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its low cost and high internal rates of return, is another key driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s significant exposure to forex currency and low dividend yield might put off some investors. These factors, plus the company's high oil price sensitivity, account for the conservative stance on APA at the moment.”

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.03.

NASDAQ APA traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 291,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

