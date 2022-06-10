Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Hold

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

RRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

RRX opened at $127.73 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $116.24 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.93.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $333,305,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

