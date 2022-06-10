Zacks Investment Research Lowers YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Hold

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

YASKY stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

