Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allego (NYSE:ALLG) to Hold

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Allego alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALLG. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALLG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. 4,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,168. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allego (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allego (ALLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.