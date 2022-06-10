Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Buy”

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 720 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.02) to GBX 660 ($8.27) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.44) to GBX 498 ($6.24) in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.20.

Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,082. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.