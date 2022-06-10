Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to “Buy”

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 57,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Escalade by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

