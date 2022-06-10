Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) to Hold

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 268,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,741. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Local Bounti will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 128.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

