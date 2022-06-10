Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to “Hold”

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

