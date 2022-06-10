Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,914,946 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

