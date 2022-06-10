Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,010.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $137,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,559,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,145 shares of company stock valued at $448,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

