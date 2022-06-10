Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ZLIOY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

