ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 2,064,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

