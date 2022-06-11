$0.18 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Construction Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 214.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 72.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 115.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 121,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

