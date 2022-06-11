$0.38 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 9,521,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

