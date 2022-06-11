23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 8.00.

ME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 23andMe stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.99 and its 200 day moving average is 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.45. 23andMe has a twelve month low of 2.13 and a twelve month high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.03. The firm had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.