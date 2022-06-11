3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 485.9% in May

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 485.9% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.
3i Group Company Profile
