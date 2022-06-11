3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 485.9% in May

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 485.9% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

