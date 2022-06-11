3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGOPY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.