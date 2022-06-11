3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGOPY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.54.
About 3i Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.