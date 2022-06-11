51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 34.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 36.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in 51job by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in 51job during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

