888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 617.86 ($7.74).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.27) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.65) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

888 stock opened at GBX 190.30 ($2.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £849.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 175.60 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.19). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

