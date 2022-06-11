Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.
Shares of Aalberts stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.
Aalberts Company Profile (Get Rating)
