Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

AGD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

