Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of AWP stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
