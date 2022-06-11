Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

