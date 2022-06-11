Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $19,149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEQ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

