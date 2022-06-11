Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of ASGI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

