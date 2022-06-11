Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of AOD stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
