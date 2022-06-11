Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 458.3% in May

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 458.3% from the May 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

