Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Short Interest Up 229.5% in May

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 229.5% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ADDXF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

